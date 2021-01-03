210301-N-WQ732-4009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) – Seaman Matthew Gann, from Pryor, Oklahoma, covers a .50-caliber heavy barrel machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 1, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 07:50 Photo ID: 6538666 VIRIN: 210301-N-WQ732-4009 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 430.13 KB Location: AT SEA Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.