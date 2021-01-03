210301-N-WQ732-4009 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) – Seaman Matthew Gann, from Pryor, Oklahoma, covers a .50-caliber heavy barrel machine gun aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 1, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 07:50
|Photo ID:
|6538666
|VIRIN:
|210301-N-WQ732-4009
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|430.13 KB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic [Image 4 of 4], by SA Chelsea Palmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT