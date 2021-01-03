Monterey Conducts Operations in the Atlantic

210301-N-WQ732-3004 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Mar. 1, 2021) – Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Imani Raphael, from St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, inspects the control panel of a torpedo launcher aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) Mar. 1, 2021. Monterey is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Chelsea Palmer/Released)

