PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Desiraa Jordan, from Inglewood, Calif., right, writes the blood pressure of Air-Traffic Controller 3rd Class Alexis Young, from Memphis, Tenn., aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 2, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 06:24 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: INGLEWOOD, CA, US Hometown: MEMPHIS, TN, US