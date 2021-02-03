PACIFIC OCEAN (March 2, 2021) – U.S. Navy Hull Technician 3rd Class Blane Bonter, from Holt, Mich., turns down a hex stop aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 2, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Terence Deleon Guerrero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6538595 VIRIN: 210302-N-ZX120-1023 Resolution: 3501x5252 Size: 9.55 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: HOLT, MI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Terence Frank Deleon Guerrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.