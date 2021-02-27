PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) – U.S. Sailors clean and perform structural integrity checks on an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Golden Warriors” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 87, and an EA-18G Growler, assigned to the “Gray Wolves” of Electric Attack Squadron (VAQ) 142, aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 28, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas V. Huynh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 06:24 Photo ID: 6538589 VIRIN: 210228-N-IW125-1006 Resolution: 2629x1479 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Nicholas Huynh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.