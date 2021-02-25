Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    USS Donald Cook (DDG 75)

    210225-N-RG171-0080 NAVAL STATION ROTA SPAIN (Feb. 25, 2021) Lt. Anthony Pyanoe salutes as he departs the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook (DDG 75) in Naval Station Rota Spain, Feb. 25, 2021. Donald Cook, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Will Hardy/Released)

