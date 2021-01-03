210301-N-AS200-1113 El Centro, Calif. (March 1, 2021) The "Fat Albert" C-130J Super Hercules is the logistic support vehicle for The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels, is parked on the apron onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 1, 2021. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)
