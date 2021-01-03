210301-N-AS200-1010 El Centro, Calif. (March 01, 2021) The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet is parked on the apron onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 01, 2021. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels are conducting 2nd Annual Joint Training to exchange best practices and lessons learned for the 2021 show season preparation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.02.2021 01:25 Photo ID: 6538417 VIRIN: 210301-N-AS200-1010 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 11.58 MB Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at NAF El Centro [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.