    The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at NAF El Centro [Image 1 of 9]

    The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at NAF El Centro

    EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Drew Verbis 

    Navy Operational Support Center Phoenix

    210301-N-AS200-1010 El Centro, Calif. (March 01, 2021) The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet is parked on the apron onboard Naval Air Facility (NAF) El Centro, March 01, 2021. The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels are conducting 2nd Annual Joint Training to exchange best practices and lessons learned for the 2021 show season preparation. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Drew Verbis/Released)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 01:25
    Photo ID: 6538417
    VIRIN: 210301-N-AS200-1010
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 11.58 MB
    Location: EL CENTRO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 4

    This work, The Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet at NAF El Centro [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Drew Verbis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Blue Angels
    NAF El Centro
    Verbis
    NPASE-W
    NR-NPASEW

