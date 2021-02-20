Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-1 ADA Soldiers conduct port operations training [Image 2 of 3]

    1-1 ADA Soldiers conduct port operations training

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.20.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    OKINAWA, Japan - Battery B and Battery C, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct port operations training with 835th Transportation Battalion 1 to refine their expeditionary equipment maneuvering and safety skills at Naha Military Port Feb. 20, 202. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Daniel Emig)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.02.2021 01:00
    Photo ID: 6538387
    VIRIN: 210221-A-PI656-002
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-1 ADA Soldiers conduct port operations training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Port Operations
    Japan
    Okinawa
    1-1 ADA
    Naha Military Port
    38th ADA

