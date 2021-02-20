OKINAWA, Japan - Battery B and Battery C, 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment, conduct port operations training with 835th Transportation Battalion 1 to refine their expeditionary equipment maneuvering and safety skills at Naha Military Port Feb. 20, 202. (U.S. Army photos by Capt. Daniel Emig)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.02.2021 01:00
|Photo ID:
|6538387
|VIRIN:
|210221-A-PI656-002
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|2.72 MB
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-1 ADA Soldiers conduct port operations training [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
