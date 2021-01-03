Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Delta Company Medical Screening [Image 4 of 9]

    Delta Company Medical Screening

    MARINE CORPS RECRUIT DEPOT SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Brooke C Woods 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Rct. Christopher J. Bey with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, makes his initial phone call home after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 1, 2021. As recruits arrive to the depot in the future, they will enter a staging period of 14 days during which they will be medically screened, monitored, and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto our iconic yellow footprints and make that memorable move toward earning the title Marine. Current planning and execution remain fluid as the situation continues to evolve. The health and well-being of our recruits, recruiting and training personnel, and their families remain our primary concerns. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training. Rct. Bey is from Litchfield Park, Arizona, he was recruited out of RS Phoenix. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Brooke C. Woods)

    This work, Delta Company Medical Screening [Image 9 of 9], by Sgt Brooke C Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRDSD
    OQ594

