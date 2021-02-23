USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician Fireman Alexander Bryant, from Gastonia, N.C., conducts maintenance on communication equipment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

Date Taken: 02.23.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 Location: SASEBO, JP by SN Jonathan Berlier