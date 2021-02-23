Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    02.23.2021

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2021) Interior Communications Electrician Fireman Isai Castillo, from Houston, conducts maintenance on communication equipment. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2021
