USS America (LHA) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 24, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Airman (Handling) Ashley Byers, left, from Jupiter, Fla., and Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Cavenaile, right, from Fort Wayne, Ind., raise the ensign during morning colors. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan D. Berlier)

