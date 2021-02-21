USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

210221-N-FA868-1001 SASEBO, JAPAN (Feb. 21, 2021) Ensign Alexis Anthony, from Middletown, N.Y., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stands officer of the deck watch in the pilot house. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

