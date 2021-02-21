Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Conduct Routine Operations

    JAPAN

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    210221-N-FA868-1016 SASEBO, JAPAN (Feb. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) conduct navigational training on the ship’s bridge. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, along with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Theodore C. Lee)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2021
