    Happy Motor Pool Mondays! [Image 3 of 4]

    Happy Motor Pool Mondays!

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    We have a long week ahead of us Iron Eagles, so let's start this week off right by PMCSing our vehicles and annotating it on our DA form 5988s.
    With many field training exercises around the corner, having equipment that's ready for the fight is a must!

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 22:17
    Photo ID: 6538207
    VIRIN: 210301-A-XJ882-684
    Resolution: 1920x1280
    Size: 293.27 KB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Happy Motor Pool Mondays! [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

