We have a long week ahead of us Iron Eagles, so let's start this week off right by PMCSing our vehicles and annotating it on our DA form 5988s.

With many field training exercises around the corner, having equipment that's ready for the fight is a must!

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 22:17 Photo ID: 6538207 VIRIN: 210301-A-XJ882-684 Resolution: 1920x1280 Size: 293.27 KB Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Happy Motor Pool Mondays! [Image 4 of 4], by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.