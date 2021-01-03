Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sharp awareness is coming up for April, and Ms. Gutierrez is getting a head start.

    Sharp awareness is coming up for April, and Ms. Gutierrez is getting a head start.

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Photo by Spc. Isaiah Laster 

    1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade

    Ms. Gutierrez is the newest member of the Iron Eagle SHARP family. You might see her walking around our footprint introducing herself and greeting some of you so don't be afraid to say hi!

