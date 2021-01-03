Ms. Gutierrez is the newest member of the Iron Eagle SHARP family. You might see her walking around our footprint introducing herself and greeting some of you so don't be afraid to say hi!
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 21:57
|Photo ID:
|6538204
|VIRIN:
|210301-A-XJ882-778
|Resolution:
|1440x960
|Size:
|84.24 KB
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sharp awareness is coming up for April, and Ms. Gutierrez is getting a head start., by SPC Isaiah Laster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT