U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann Long, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, performs an ultrasound on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty scenario at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 18:05
|Photo ID:
|6538050
|VIRIN:
|210222-M-ET529-1123
|Resolution:
|4000x6000
|Size:
|16.1 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
This work, 11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario [Image 8 of 8], by Cpl Israel Chincio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
