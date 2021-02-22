Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario [Image 7 of 8]

    11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio 

    11th Marine Expeditionary Unit   

    U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann Long, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, performs an ultrasound on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty scenario at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

    Medical
    11th MEU
    RUT
    CLB-11
    STP
    Mass Casualty Scenario

