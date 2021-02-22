11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann Long, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, performs an ultrasound on a simulated casualty during a mass casualty scenario at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

