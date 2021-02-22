11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Garrett Martin, a rifleman with Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, receives medical treatment from U.S. Sailors with Combat Logistics Battalion 11, 11th MEU, during a simulated mass casualty scenario as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in an urban environment. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

Date Taken: 02.22.2021
Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US