11th MEU Mass Casualty Scenario

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Ann Long, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit surgeon, provides medical treatment on a simulated patient during a mass casualty scenario as part of Realistic Urban Training exercise Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Feb. 22, 2021. RUT provides the 11th MEU an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Israel Chincio)

