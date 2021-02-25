Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JADOC Commander Visits Michigan National Guard in DC [Image 4 of 6]

    JADOC Commander Visits Michigan National Guard in DC

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Capt. Joe Legros 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy J. Sheriff, commanding general of the joint air defense operation center, left, awards a commander’s coin of excellence to Maj. Mandy Sullivan, administrative officer for the 177th Military Police Brigade and Joint Task Force Independence, in Washington, D.C., Feb. 25, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Joe Legros)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 16:34
    Photo ID: 6537905
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-SD031-4006
    Resolution: 4768x3179
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: DETROIT, MI, US
    Hometown: LANSING, MI, US
    Hometown: TAYLOR, MI, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JADOC Commander Visits Michigan National Guard in DC [Image 6 of 6], by CPT Joe Legros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MP
    National Guard
    Michigan National Guard
    JADOC
    177th MP Bde
    Capitol Response

