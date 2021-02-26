Five of the 25 markspersons fire away at targets on the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s Shooting Range 23A Feb. 20 during a DFMWR pistol competition.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6537703
|VIRIN:
|210226-A-NY219-712
|Resolution:
|1190x994
|Size:
|921.58 KB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT