Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition

    FORT POLK, LA, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Chuck Cannon 

    Fort Polk Public Affairs Office

    Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle (right), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, fires his pistol along with other competitors during the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s pistol competition Feb. 20.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 15:00
    Photo ID: 6537699
    VIRIN: 210226-A-NY219-648
    Resolution: 1190x1154
    Size: 1.02 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition
    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition
    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition
    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition
    Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JRTC and Fort Polk
    DFMWR pistol competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT