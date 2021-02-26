Brig. Gen. David S. Doyle (right), Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk commanding general, fires his pistol along with other competitors during the Directorate of Family Morale, Welfare and Recreation’s pistol competition Feb. 20.
|Date Taken:
|02.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 15:00
|Photo ID:
|6537699
|VIRIN:
|210226-A-NY219-648
|Resolution:
|1190x1154
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|FORT POLK, LA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Competitors fire away at DFMWR’s pistol competition [Image 5 of 5], by Chuck Cannon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT