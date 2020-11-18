Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    201118-N-ZT601-0001

    UNITED STATES

    11.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman Ashley Croom 

    Navy Region Mid-Atlantic

    201118-N-ZT601-0001 (November 18, 2020) -- An informational graphic explaining the significance of the Ebony Shellback designation. (U.S. Navy graphic by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ashley Croom)

    CNRMA
    shellback
    ebony

