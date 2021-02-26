NEX Provisions Market Offers Customers More Food Options

NEX Oceana, Virginia, opened the Navy Exchange Service Command’s (NEXCOM) newest food concept, the NEX Provisions Market, on Feb. 26. The NEX Provisions Market features grab & go food and beverages, snack items including natural and organic foods and a Starbucks Coffee Bar as well as a selection of fresh and hot foods. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

