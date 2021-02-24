U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Raphael Darras, enterprise management and control project officer, provides a satellite communications demonstration during a Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control Demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Feb 24, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force’s ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)

