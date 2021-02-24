Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJADC2 Demonstration [Image 3 of 5]

    CJADC2 Demonstration

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron       

    U.S. Space Force 1st Lt. Raphael Darras, enterprise management and control project officer, provides a satellite communications demonstration during a Combined Joint All Domain Command and Control Demonstration at Ramstein Air Base, Feb 24, 2021. U.S. Air Forces in Europe conducted a CJADC2 demonstration to highlight the joint and combined force’s ability to converge assets proving the concepts of integration network solutions to connect as many sensors as possible to a common operating network to present warfighters with an information advantage across all warfighting domains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Byers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJADC2 Demonstration [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Nicholas Byers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USEUCOM
    1CTCS
    EUCOM
    JOINTFORCE
    JADC2

