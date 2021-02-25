Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Makin Island Underway [Image 2 of 4]

    USS Makin Island Underway

    ARABIAN GULF

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    210225-N-TF178-1164
    ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 25, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quinn Lootens, a culinary specialist with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares an omelet aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6537035
    VIRIN: 210225-N-TF178-1164
    Resolution: 5407x3605
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Makin Island Underway [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Jeremy Laramore, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Makin Island Underway

    Makin Island Serves One Million (Deployed) Meals

