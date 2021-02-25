USS Makin Island Underway

210225-N-TF178-1164

ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 25, 2021) – U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Quinn Lootens, a culinary specialist with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares an omelet aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8). The Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group and the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and the Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jeremy Laramore)

