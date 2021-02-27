Operation Capitol Response

1st Sgt. Michael Weatherford, left, and Sgt. 1st Class Jon Jones, both assigned to the 438th Military Police Company, Kentucky Army National Guard, pose for a photograph after a promotion ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2021.The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

