Operation Capitol Response

Kentucky Army National Guard Cpt. Joshua Whitfield, of the 1103rd Military Police Detachment, promotes Pfc. Shelby Smith, of the 438th Military Police Company, to the rank of specialist near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2021.The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

