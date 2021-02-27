Operation Capitol Response

Capt. Joshua Whitfield, commander of the 1103rd Military Police Detachment, Kentucky Army National Guard, promotes Spc. Brianna Hunter, of the 438th Military Police Company, to her current rank in a ceremony near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Feb. 27, 2021.The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to state, district and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Matt Damon)

