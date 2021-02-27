Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Image 2 of 2]

    USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait

    BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT, RED SEA

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210227-M-JX780-1031 BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT (Feb. 27, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a Bab el-Mandeb Strait transit, Feb. 27. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 05:48
    Photo ID: 6536919
    VIRIN: 210227-M-JX780-1031
    Resolution: 4821x3214
    Size: 9.91 MB
    Location: BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT, RED SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait
    USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USNAVCENT
    Marines
    USS Winston Churchill
    USS Somerset
    MKIARG15MEU

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT