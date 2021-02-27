210227-M-JX780-1031 BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT (Feb. 27, 2021) – A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), takes off from the flight deck of the amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) during a Bab el-Mandeb Strait transit, Feb. 27. Somerset, part of the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group, and the 15th MEU are deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brendan Mullin)
|02.27.2021
|03.01.2021 05:48
|6536919
|210227-M-JX780-1031
|4821x3214
|9.91 MB
|BAB EL-MANDEB STRAIT, RED SEA
|1
|0
This work, USS Somerset transits Bab el-Mandeb Strait [Image 2 of 2], by LCpl Brendan Mullin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
