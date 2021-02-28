USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego

210228-N-EB640-1020 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs San Diego. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation, operations, and participation and Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang)

Date Taken: 02.28.2021
by SN Bryant Lang