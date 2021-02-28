Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 9 of 10]

    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Seaman Bryant Lang 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210228-N-EB640-1029 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs San Diego. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation, operations, and participation and Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve, and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Bryant Lang)

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6536911
    VIRIN: 210228-N-EB640-1029
    Resolution: 3478x2484
    Size: 4.63 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego [Image 10 of 10], by SN Bryant Lang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    underway
    aircraft carrier
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    68
    Chester Nimitz

