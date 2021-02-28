210228-N-OT328-1058 INDIAN OCEAN (Feb. 28, 2021) The San Diego skyline as seen from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kyle Merritt/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:58 Photo ID: 6536910 VIRIN: 200228-N-OT328-1058 Resolution: 4602x1643 Size: 2.81 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SAN DIEGO SKYLINE [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Kyle Merritt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.