U.S. Army LGEN Roger L. Cloutier, commander, Allied Land Command inspects equipment from
the Mobile Digital Communication Node during his visit to Headquarters Multinational Division North East, Elblag, Poland, Feb 28.
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2021 04:52
|Photo ID:
|6536909
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-TL808-309
|Resolution:
|5328x4000
|Size:
|7.13 MB
|Location:
|ELBLAG, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LANDCOM Commander inspects Polish Army Equipment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LANDCOM COMMANDER GAINS UNDERSTANDING OF MND-NE OPERATIONS
