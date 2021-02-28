Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LANDCOM Commander inspects Polish Army Equipment

    ELBLAG, POLAND

    02.28.2021

    HQ Multinational Division North East

    U.S. Army LGEN Roger L. Cloutier, commander, Allied Land Command inspects equipment from
    the Mobile Digital Communication Node during his visit to Headquarters Multinational Division North East, Elblag, Poland, Feb 28.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Polish Army
    LANDCOM
    Multinational Corps Northeast
    digital communication

