Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 5 of 10]

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olivia Nichols 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210228-N-KO930-1033 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2021) The San Diego skyline as seen from the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68). Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Olivia Banmally Nichols/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6536903
    VIRIN: 210228-N-KO930-1033
    Resolution: 4316x3083
    Size: 1.7 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Olivia Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Nimitz Departs San Diego
    Nimitz Returns To San Diego
    Nimitz Departs San Diego
    Nimitz Departs San Diego
    Nimitz Departs San Diego
    Nimitz Returns To San Diego
    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego
    SAN DIEGO SKYLINE
    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego
    USS Nimitz Departs Naval Base San Diego

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    USS Nimitz CVN 68
    Deployment
    Return to San Diego

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT