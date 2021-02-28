210228-N-DQ752-1042 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs San Diego. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:58 Photo ID: 6536895 VIRIN: 210228-N-DQ752-1042 Resolution: 5415x2852 Size: 1.71 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.