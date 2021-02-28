Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    Nimitz Departs San Diego

    UNITED STATES

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    210228-N-DQ752-1042 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 28, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departs San Diego. Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to Naval Base San Diego after a more than 10-month deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Cheyenne Geletka/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 04:58
    Photo ID: 6536895
    VIRIN: 210228-N-DQ752-1042
    Resolution: 5415x2852
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nimitz Departs San Diego [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Cheyenne Geletka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    San Diego
    Nimitz
    3rd Fleet
    Aircraft Carrier
    RTHP

