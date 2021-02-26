U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexandra Flores, 297th Regional Support Group (RSG), for her logistic work moving the 50th RSG from Florida to the Polish theater, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Flores has successfully orchestrated the movement of the 297th RSG into and out of Poland. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

