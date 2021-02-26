Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexandra Flores.

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexandra Flores.

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.26.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Heidi Kroll 

    297TH Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexandra Flores, 297th Regional Support Group (RSG), for her logistic work moving the 50th RSG from Florida to the Polish theater, at Forward Operating Site Powidz, Poland, February 26, 2021. Flores has successfully orchestrated the movement of the 297th RSG into and out of Poland. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Heidi Kroll /released unclassified)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.01.2021 03:51
    Photo ID: 6536844
    VIRIN: 210226-A-HS490-680
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.39 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Maj. General Christopher Mohan presents his coin to Alaska Army National Guard Staff Sergeant Alexandra Flores., by SGT Heidi Kroll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    AKARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT