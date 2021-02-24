Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Conner Blake 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Feb. 24, 2021) – An MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Wolf Pack” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75 and two MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, approach the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Feb. 24, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner D. Blake)

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Aircraft Carrier

