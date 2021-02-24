Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    First Female Senior Enlisted Leader for the DC Guard

    First Female Senior Enlisted Leader for the DC Guard

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros 

    715th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Naconda Hinton, Joint Task Force senior enlisted leader, District of Columbia National Guard talks about her experiences throughout her career at the D.C. Armory in Washington, D.C. Feb. 7, 2021. Celebrating diversity is a key factor in building diverse teams that are successful and ready. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Erica Jaros)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 21:19
    Photo ID: 6536758
    VIRIN: 210224-Z-DH163-1002
    Resolution: 3439x2400
    Size: 3.01 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Female Senior Enlisted Leader for the DC Guard, by SSG Erica Jaros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    First female senior enlisted leader for joint missions in the D.C. National Guard shares her perspective as a woman in the military

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    National Guard
    DC Guard
    Washington D.C.
    Capital Guardians
    CAPDC21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT