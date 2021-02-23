SCNG supports Lexington testing site

U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the South Carolina National Guard, assist patients with registration and direct traffic at a COVID-19 mobile testing site in Lexington, South Carolina, Feb. 23, 2021. The South Carolina National Guard remains ready to support the counties, state and local agencies, and first responders with resources for as long as needed in support of COVID-19 response efforts in the state. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Brad Mincey, South Carolina National Guard)

