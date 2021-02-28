Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Working hard... [Image 6 of 6]

    Working hard...

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    78th Troop Command

    U.S Army Spc. Samuel Torres, an artillery forward observer with the 44th Infantry Brigade, New Jersey National Guard, mans an entry control point near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.28.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6536711
    VIRIN: 210228-A-PZ950-1655
    Resolution: 2987x4480
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Working hard... [Image 6 of 6], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Working in the rain...
    Rainy Days
    Standing Watch
    If it ain't raining...
    Standing tall
    Working hard...

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guardsmen
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    CAPDC21
    PI59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT