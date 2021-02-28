U.S Army Spc. Samuel Torres, an artillery forward observer with the 44th Infantry Brigade, New Jersey National Guard, mans an entry control point near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 28, 2021. The National Guard has been requested to continue supporting federal law enforcement agencies with security, communications, medical evacuation, logistics, and safety support to district, state, and federal agencies through mid-March. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2021 Date Posted: 02.28.2021 19:48 Photo ID: 6536711 VIRIN: 210228-A-PZ950-1655 Resolution: 2987x4480 Size: 3.84 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Working hard... [Image 6 of 6], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.