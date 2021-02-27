Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reserve Information Warfare Command Conducts Virtual Training Symposium [Image 1 of 4]

    Reserve Information Warfare Command Conducts Virtual Training Symposium

    UNITED STATES

    02.27.2021

    Photo by Stacy Chavez 

    Commander Naval Information Force Reserve

    Members of the COMNAVIFORES team participate in a virtual training session during CNIFR Annual Training Symposium (CATS).

    This work, Reserve Information Warfare Command Conducts Virtual Training Symposium [Image 4 of 4], by Stacy Chavez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Reserve Information Warfare Command Conducts Virtual Training Symposium
    Reserve Information Warfare Command Conducts Virtual Training Symposium

    IWC
    CNIFR
    COMNAVIFORES

