    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey P. Van Visits Vaccine Mega-Site [Image 12 of 16]

    Brig. Gen. Jeffrey P. Van Visits Vaccine Mega-Site

    EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk 

    New Jersey National Guard   

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery P. Van, Joint Task Force-Civil Support (JTF-CS), addresses staff at a visit to the Middlesex County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site in Edison, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are assisting healthcare workers at six mega-sites statewide located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2021
    Date Posted: 02.28.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6536522
    VIRIN: 210225-Z-IB607-1019
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.61 MB
    Location: EDISON, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Jeffrey P. Van Visits Vaccine Mega-Site [Image 16 of 16], by SPC Michael Schwenk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    NGB
    vaccination
    National Guard
    New Jersey National Guard
    COVID Relief
    Vaccine Mega-Site

