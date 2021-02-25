Brig. Gen. Jeffrey P. Van Visits Vaccine Mega-Site

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jeffery P. Van, Joint Task Force-Civil Support (JTF-CS), left, talks to Staff Sgt. Trevor Zampese, 104th Brigade Engineer Battalion, right, during a visit to the Middlesex County COVID-19 Vaccine Mega-Site in Edison, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021. New Jersey National Guard Soldiers and Airmen are assisting healthcare workers at six mega-sites statewide located in Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Gloucester, Middlesex, and Morris counties. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Spc. Michael Schwenk)

