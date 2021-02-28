Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 10 of 10]

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Padua 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)

