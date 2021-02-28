Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)

