Lt. Col. Gregory McLean, Joint Multinational Readiness Center Grizzly Team Senior Observer Coach/Trainer, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Combined Resolve XV allows allies and partners, to connect - personally, professionally, technically, and tactically - to create stronger, more capable forces during times of crisis. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|02.28.2021 10:30
|Photo ID:
|6536488
|VIRIN:
|210228-A-JS379-1068
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|HOHENFELS, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV [Image 10 of 10], by SGT Julian Padua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
