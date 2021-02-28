Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    02.28.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Julian Padua 

    Joint Multinational Readiness Center

    Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, presents a gift to Lt. Col. Vincenzo De Leo, 11th Bersaglieri Regiment Commander, during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Living and training alongside our allies and partners in Europe helps the U.S. maintain relationships and trust essential to ensuring global security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)

    IMAGE INFO

    This work, Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV, by SGT Julian Padua, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

