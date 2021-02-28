Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski Visits Combined Resolve XV

Lt. Col. Vincenzo De Leo, 11th Bersaglieri Regiment Commander, briefs Lt. Gen. John S. Kolasheski, V Corps Commanding General, about the rotational units during Combined Resolve XV, Feb. 28, 2021 at the Hohenfels Training Area. Living and training alongside our allies and partners in Europe helps the U.S. maintain relationships and trust essential to ensuring global security. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Julian Padua)

